NH Documentary “Victimless Crime Spree” Celebrates Five Years – Q&A With Director & Producer

After the screening, we gave away one of the few existing DJVCS movie posters to a lucky attendee and then director and star of the movie, Derrick J Freeman and I took a bunch of questions from the audience. We reflected on the last five years, where we are now, and looked to the future of the exciting, growing New Hampshire Freedom Migration.
Here’s the full video of the Q&A, in case you couldn’t be there:
What a pleasure and an honor it has been to executive produce this movie, working with the amazing talents of Derrick J Freeman and editing pro Beau Davis. I’m especially grateful to all the people who love and share Victimless Crime Spree with their friends and family. The pro-freedom message and spirit of the movie is infectious and fun, despite its ultimately sad ending. It’s an important documentary, and the first to come out of the community of libertarian migrants to the Shire. (In case you haven’t seen it, the second such documentary, also edited by Beau Davis, is “101 Reasons Liberty Lives in New Hampshire“.)
Here’s to another five years of new people seeing Victimless Crime Spree, becoming more libertarian, and ultimately migrating to New Hampshire!
Here are some more pics from the 5th anniversary screening:
So you get 15 people to show up for a video that has been done to death? Obviously Derrick isn’t getting the limelight he thought he had in the past. By the size of the audience, he still didn’t get any limelight. Most of those people are freekeene activists. Of course Ian has to grab a little attention. By the way, there is no such thing as a “victimless crime”
Jacks, Jacks, Jacks. Again with this “there’s no such thing as a victimless crime” nonsense? You really should try and learn to control this compulsion you have to lie, sweetpea. You already know very well that Merriam-Webster, Wikipedia, Google, the ACLU, and pretty much the entirety of Western civilization disagrees with you. So why try to pretend any different?
You really need to start coming in here more prepared, Jacks. You’ll never defeat your rivals with this sort of slop.
Thanks Ian and Derrick and everybody who was involved with the movie – I for one found it heartwarming and inspirational! Definitely worth an anniversary celebration. Like countercultural scenes, activist scenes often come in waves, so I’m sure civil disobedience will rise again, and probably take new forms, when the time is right. Not that it every really stopped, as illustrated by Ian’s Shire license plate activism and other examples you guys mentioned during the talk.
Ian also made a very important point in talking about the two young guys who were excitedly recounting the smoke-in at the Keene police station – the effects of this kind of activism may not be as directly felt as, for instance, getting petition signatures, or passing legislation, or getting establishments to accept cryptocurrency, or other things that generate some kind of immediate, concrete, measurable feedback, but that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily less effective. You don’t know whose life you will change.
One day there may be a huge annual celebration commemorating the anniversary of the police station smoke-in, or a museum of statism standing where the Keene Spiritual Retreat now stands, with thousands of people visiting every month and being able to experience interactively what it was like for the activists who spent time there. Surely the people who founded the Mattachine Society did not anticipate that in 50 years, Gay Pride celebrations would be happening worldwide and drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees in major cities like San Francisco and New York.
Ultimately the governmental and other challenges that activists endure, along with the haters and naysayers, are just speedbumps and potholes on the road to freedom. There is a difference between the two, by the way: A “speedbump” is an anti-freedom law or individual, someone or something that is there to try to deliberately impede our progress, while a “pothole” is an accidental or secondary negative effect of statism that must be navigated, such as public apathy, governmental inefficiency, etc. Naturally there are more potholes than speedbumps, because – government inefficiency! (Who was it who said never attribute to evil what can be adequately explained by incompetence or stupidity?)
Anyway, if you see those road definitions on UrbanDictionary.com when you visit the site, please vote them up (or be the first to add them!) 🙂
Carry on, freedom soldiers!